A fatal collision south of Oroville resulted in a near three hour blockage on SR 97 Friday night.

Around 5 p.m., a black 1993 GMC Sierra was going southbound SR 97 when it swerved off the road to the right and hit an embankment at MP 328.

The 34-year-old driver, Joseph Davis, was found dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

His vehicle was blocking C Holmes Road at SR 97 for nearly three hours.