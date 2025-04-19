The East Wenatchee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on Friday night that left a man dead.

Police responded about 10pm at a residence neat 9th Street and Baker and found a male gunshot victim, according to Chief Rick Johnson.

A suspect is in custody but the identities of both individuals and any details have not yet been released. Johnson said more information will be released after the scene is processed.

The Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Investigative Team is processing the crime scene.

9th Street was reopened between between Baker Avenue and Valley Mall Parkway after it was closed off to investigate the shooting. There are still some lane restrictions as the investigation continued Saturday morning.

This story will be updated.