Fentanyl Ring Reportedly Foiled by Columbia River Drug Task Force

Fentanyl Ring Reportedly Foiled by Columbia River Drug Task Force

WebShrink

Authorities are highlighting a months-long investigation into apparent drug activity.

The investigation, writes Chief Ryan Moody of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, uncovered a drug trafficking network involving several reputed gang members or affiliates.

According to Moody, "Over the course of the investigation, the task force obtained information that this group was dealing in large quantities of highly potent deadly fentanyl (often mixed with xylazine), as well as large quantities of methamphetamines. This type of potent fentanyl has been responsible for at least 10 overdose deaths in the Wenatchee area within the last two weeks alone."

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

"The investigation culminated on the evening of 12/6/2024. With the assistance of the East Cascade SWAT Team the Task Force served multiple search warrants in both Chelan and Douglas Counties that led to seizures of both fentanyl and methamphetamines as well as at least 10 firearms to include an AR15."

"These firearms were in the hands of dangerous gang members and drug dealers who were not allowed to possess them as they are convicted felons."

"Kevin Pina Goana, Jessie Pina and Luis Garcia were all arrested during the search warrant service and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, with additional charges pending at this time."

America's Deadly Addictions: Fatal Overdoses by State

Using data from health policy research, polling, and news source KFF, Amethyst Recovery Center was able to determine which state had the most fatal overdoses in 2022. Using information from the US Census, they were then able to calculate the number of fatal overdoses per 100,000 people. Here's a look at America's Deadly Addictions: Fatal Overdoses by State, in order of least to most fatal overdoses.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Filed Under: chelan county sheriffs office, columbia river drug task force, fentanyl, methamphetamine, Xylazine
Categories: KPQ News, Local News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ