Authorities are highlighting a months-long investigation into apparent drug activity.

The investigation, writes Chief Ryan Moody of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, uncovered a drug trafficking network involving several reputed gang members or affiliates.

According to Moody, "Over the course of the investigation, the task force obtained information that this group was dealing in large quantities of highly potent deadly fentanyl (often mixed with xylazine), as well as large quantities of methamphetamines. This type of potent fentanyl has been responsible for at least 10 overdose deaths in the Wenatchee area within the last two weeks alone."

"The investigation culminated on the evening of 12/6/2024. With the assistance of the East Cascade SWAT Team the Task Force served multiple search warrants in both Chelan and Douglas Counties that led to seizures of both fentanyl and methamphetamines as well as at least 10 firearms to include an AR15."

"These firearms were in the hands of dangerous gang members and drug dealers who were not allowed to possess them as they are convicted felons."

"Kevin Pina Goana, Jessie Pina and Luis Garcia were all arrested during the search warrant service and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, with additional charges pending at this time."