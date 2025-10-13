Washington Governor Bob Ferguson visited Wenatchee Saturday to talk with tree-fruit farmers.

The governor met with industry leaders at Wenatchee City Hall to speak with local farmers about workforce and economic conditions in the tree-fruit sector.

"It was a productive meeting," Gov. Ferguson said. "It was a roundtable conversation that really gave me a chance to listen to folks in the tree fruit industry and the impacts on their work and the important products they provide to Washingtonians."

Tariff Impact on Washington Agriculture

While Gov. Ferguson said the Trump administration tariffs are harming the state's economy as one of the leading exporters of agricultural goods in the nation, he said tree-fruit farmers are not feeling the pinch as much as other industries in the state.

"They did say for them, right now, it's not too bad," Gov. Ferguson sad. "Which is good, they've got enough challenges right now, it's good to hear the tariffs aren't too much of a challenge for them right now."

Gov. Ferguson said his administration joined a lawsuit against the Trump Administration's tariffs. He said that battle is headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Rising Cost of H-2A Labor

Among the challenges are rising labor costs due to the H2A visa program. The Governor said many of the farmers expressed they used to source their labor locally, which traditionally cost them less money. While Gov. Ferguson said the H2A workforce program has addressed some labor shortages, it is much more expensive.

"It's a great program, but it's expensive for the farmers," Gov. Ferguson said. "We're exploring ideas of 'hey, how might the state be able to mitigate those costs?'"

Among the attendees were State Senator Keith Goehner and State Representative Tom Dent, along with the president of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association Jon DeVaney.