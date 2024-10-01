Fire At Homeless Encampment Near Othello Blackens Skies, Destroys Vehicles

A fire at a homeless encampment on private property in Adams County threatened homes and destroyed over a dozen vehicles on Sunday.

Officials with Adams County Fire District No. 5 say the blaze was reported at around 5:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Cunningham Road near Othello.

Firefighters reportedly had difficulties accessing the property due to its long and narrow driveway.

The blaze created plumes of thick black smoke that drifted into the south side of Othello, alarming residents.

When crews finally reached the blaze, they discovered 13 motor vehicles and two recreational vehicles on fire, along with large piles of burning trash and debris.

Numerous propane tanks and oil canisters were within the burning refuse and several explosions were also reported.

Firefighters were able to prevent several vehicles, RVs, and a makeshift structure from being damaged or destroyed.

The Adams County Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of the blaze as local residents raise concerns about the safety of the private encampment.