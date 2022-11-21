Fire Destroys Historic Cabin on Lake Wenatchee

Fire destroyed an historic cabin on Lake Wenatchee early Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 17700 block of Northshore Drive at about 1:30 a.m. to find the structure fully involved.

Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue Fire Chief, David Walker, says the location of the cabin was likely to blame for the fire not getting reported sooner.

“The cabin sat just up off the lake kind of down in a hole, so nobody really noticed the fire until it had really gotten going.”

Firefighters battled freezing temperatures and icy conditions to knock down the flames and managed to prevent the fire from spreading to any adjacent structures.

Crews had to use water tenders to douse the flames since there are no hydrants in the vicinity.

Walker says the cause of the fire is unknown and still being investigated.

“The fire marshal’s looking at the electrical system and all the adjoining systems in the cabin but he’s still investigating it and that rests with him. There’s no reason for us to think the fire is suspicious in nature at this point.”

No injuries were reported.

The cabin was built in 1929 and Walker says he believes it to be among the first ones ever built along the part of the lake.