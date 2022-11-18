Fire Guts Two Rooms In Moses Lake Area

Investigators say an overheated fan in a master bedroom led to a house fire near Moses Lake that destroyed two rooms.

Firefighters from Grant County Fire District 5 are being credited by the Fire Marshall for limiting the damage to the two rooms.

There were no injuries, and the homeowner was able to salvage some belongings.

The Fire Marshall said overheated fan had not been cleaned in quite some time.

The fire took place Wednesday night in the 6800 block of Ferguson Road.