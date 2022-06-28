Fire in Cashmere Destroys Travel Trailer

A structure fire in Cashmere destroyed a travel trailer on June 26.

Around 6 p.m., Chelan County Fire District #6 were called to a brush fire near Old Monitor Road. The fire traveled through the grass into a neighboring travel trailer.

The trailer was right next to a new residential construction site.

The site was mostly undamaged except for one burnt awning. The travel trailer was lost in the fire, along with 1.5 acres of grass.

The property owner was on-site but was not involved nor injured from the fire.

The investigation as to how the fire started is currently ongoing.