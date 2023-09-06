First-Ever Washington St. Swap Meet Hits E. Wenatchee This Weekend

The first-ever Washington State Swap Meet is happening this weekend in East Wenatchee.

The three-day event is designed for traveling crafters and collectors to trade and sell their wares to the general public.

Event organizer Nikki Darling says there are already many long-running swap meets throughout the state, but the Wenatchee Valley's expects to be a major draw due to its central location.

"We're promoting it as a statewide festival for any traveling swappers, traders, vendors, artisans or crafters. We also have a big local vendor scene and we really want to highlight how beautiful of a community we have here. A lot of these folks have been wanting a swap meet that's centrally located in the state since many are from the Westside or around Spokane and have to travel longer distances to get to most of the ones there already are."

Darling says she's hoping the event will serve as crescendo to the annual swap meet season.

"We timed it very strategically to be at the very end of the swap meet and trade market season. A lot of these traveling vendors spend the season going around to all of these different places and we're hoping that they end the year with us at the Washington State Swap Meet."

Over 200 spaces have already been reserved for the swap meet, including those that will feature antiques and collectables, upcycled and recycled items, artisan-made goods, and auto and mechanical parts among many other things.

Darling adds that you don't have to bring something to swap to go home with something you want.

"You can also sell. We do allow selling. And our spaces can also be used to promote or engage with the community or there'll be some people there who will use it to do some kind of performance or experience which would help them promote themselves or gain some exposure."

In addition to the many vendors and traders there will also be food trucks, a beer garden, live entertainment, and a Swap Hop dance.

The event is free to attend and runs Friday through Sunday at the Eastmont Community 4-Plex off Grant Road.

