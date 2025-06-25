Are You on a First-Name Basis with Your Delivery Driver? You know, the ones who brought you that must-have Amazon gadget (you bought ten), that eBay score, or the really heavy thing they had to haul to your door in 95° heat—uphill, both ways?

If so, making your property delivery-friendly isn't just courteous—it's practical. It keeps deliveries safe, efficient, and hassle-free for them, which means smoother, timelier drop-offs for you. And hey, maybe it even makes someone’s day a little better.

Here’s a short, easy 6-step checklist that’s a win-win-win (Office fans, anyone?) for everyone involved:

Address Visibility

Make sure your house number is easy to spot—especially at night or in neighborhoods where addresses aren't in order. Use a color that contrasts with your house (“my house is lime green... and so are the numbers” isn’t helpful) or consider a reflective sign.

Also, double-check your address on delivery apps (Amazon, Uber Eats, etc.). Include notes for things like gate codes or tricky driveways.

Clear, Accessible Pathways

Keep walkways free of furniture, toys, or garden hoses. If you’re expecting large items, move anything that might block the way. A clear path makes life easier—and safer—for everyone.

Pet Safety

Your dog might be a sweetheart with you, but to a stranger in a uniform? Not always. Unsecured pets can be intimidating, dangerous, or just plain annoying. Keep them inside or contained until the delivery is complete.

Leave Delivery Instructions

Got a preferred drop spot? Like behind the planter or inside a bench box? Let them know! Many apps let you leave specific delivery notes. Better yet, consider a lockbox or parcel drop box for safe, contact-free deliveries.

Security & Lighting

Install a video doorbell or camera. Not only does it discourage theft, but it gives you peace of mind. And don’t forget lighting—a well-lit path helps delivery folks do their job safely and deters porch pirates.

Extras That Go a Long Way

Respond to messages if your delivery driver calls or texts.

If you're out of town , arrange for a neighbor to collect packages or use a pickup locker.

Minimize the time packages are left out to reduce theft risk.

And above all, be kind . Say hello. Smile. Maybe even say thank you.

And if you really want to be the MVP of your street?

Leave a cooler out during the hot months with cold bottled water and a sign that says “Thanks for the delivery!” Or offer a small holiday tip—a $5 Starbucks gift card goes a long way toward making someone feel seen and appreciated.

