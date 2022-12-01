Forest Users Being Warned of Avalanche Dangers

Now that there's more snow in the mountains, plenty of folks will be heading into the National Forest for winter recreation.

Spokesperson Robin DeMario with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says snowshoers and cross-country skiers need to remain vigilant for avalanche hazards.

"The current avalanche danger in considerable. That means natural avalanches are possible and human-triggered avalanches are likely."

DeMario adds that some trails which are easily passible during the summer months might now be in areas at risk for avalanches.

Recreationists can check the latest avalanche conditions via the Northwest Avalanche Center website by clicking here.

DeMario also says those heading into the woods to cut Christmas trees need to remember several important things.

"Don't travel alone. Have a companion and let at least one person know where your going and when you plan to return. Take your Christmas tree permit and a hard copy map of the area with you, since GPS systems and cell phone maps don't always work in remote places. Make sure you cut your tree from the National Forest and don't trespass on private property."

Anyone traveling into the National Forest is also advised to be well prepared for winter road conditions and cold weather.