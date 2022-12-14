Former WVC President Receives Award

Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) President Jim Richardson and his wife, Kim, have received the 2022 Outstanding Friends of the College award.

The honor recognizes those who have made contributions to WVC through service or financial support, or a combination of both.

During their 17 years in Wenatchee, the Richardsons supported the region's students in a variety of ways, as well as numerous programs at the college.

Jim oversaw the development of new academic and grant programs, as well as the construction of several new buildings on the WVC campus in Wenatchee; While Kim served on the board of the WVC Foundation, planned events and fostered various community connections.

The accolade was given to the Richardsons in late November.