Four Fires Occur Inside 11 Hour Window in Wenatchee

There's minimal damage after the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department was sent to four different fires between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The fires were all in Wenatchee and occurred at about 8:30 and 10:30 Monday night as well as about 4:30 and 7:30 Tuesday morning.

They took place in three single family homes along with the Springhill Suites Marriot Hotel, and Fire Chief Brian Brett says there's no specific reason why they all happened over a short period of time.

"The cause has all been accidental," said Brett. "However, this time of year people can often overload their electrical systems with portable heaters and extension cords, etc. We've got to be mindful of what we do with our electrical systems this time of year, especially in the older homes."

The four fires overnight Monday and Tuesday came after three Wenatchee Valley fires over a short time Sunday night.

All the fires took place within 36 hours of each other.

The fires Monday night and Tuesday morning were all detected quickly, and no one had to vacate their quarters for the night.

Burnett says the outcome was fortunate. "The unique thing about this is, other than the fire at the Springhill Suites, the occupants actually smelled the smoke before their smoke alarms activated," Brett said. "That's unusual, especially that time of night."

The fires took place at 8:31 p.m. at a single story home in the 100 block of North Emerson Street, in Wenatchee, at 10:26 p.m. at the Springhill Suites Marriot Hotelin the 1700 block of North Wenatchee Avenue, at 4:34 a.m. at a two-story house in the 900 block of Grenz Street, and at 7:31 a.m. at a single-story house in the 400 block of Methow Street.