Christmas, it seems, has come early for about 10 grade school parents in George, WA.

Just as school was letting out on Tuesday afternoon, Grant County deputies and public health officials arrived at George Elementary toting a slew of child safety accessories. They preceded to install complimentary booster and car seats for families in need.

According to the Sheriff's Office, "Car safety seats have been shown to be very effective at preventing death and serious injury for our youngest children."

"Over the past decades, car seat technology has steadily improved in safety and ease-of-use features and provided higher weight and length limits at each stage."

The seats were bought with funding provided by the Columbia Basin Foundation, a nonprofit out of Ephrata.