A recent windstorm caused significant damage at Ohme Gardens, the popular alpine gardens tourist attraction above Olds Station in Wenatchee.

The Friends of Ohme Gardens Society is asking for the public's help to support the cleanup and repairs necessary to keep the park open with a GoFundMe campaign. The goal is $25,000

In early March, KPQ reported Chelan County hired a helicopter crew and a tree removal contractor to remove some fallen trees that presented a danger to the public.

Approximately 15 trees were uprooted by the heavy winds after heavy rains had saturated the ground in the park.

GoFundMe campaign organizer Lisa Hartwig says the $25,000 goal will be used to pay for the emergency helicopter and tree removal crew that the county hired as well as the work to restore damaged landscaping and pathways for visitor safety.

There is a lot of general cleanup and debris removal necessary to bring the gardens back to life, according to the GoFundMe page.

