George Man Hospitalized After Accidentally Shooting Himself

A Grant County man has injuries after police say he accidentally shot himself on Tuesday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff's office says the 61-year-old George resident was admitted to Quincy Valley Medical Center at around 9:30 a.m. after arriving to the emergency wing with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The man was questioned by officers from the Quincy Police Department who determined he had likely caused the injury himself. The man was then flown to an out-of-area hospital for further treatment.

Later in the day, sheriff's deputies went to the man's home in the 100 block of Parkhill Road where they interviewed witnesses and collected evidence, including the gun they believe was involved in the shooting.

Investigators concluded that the man had suffered a mental health crisis, during which he fired the handgun in the air several times before falling to the ground and accidentally discharging another round into himself.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says detectives will be forwarding their findings to the Grant County Prosecutor's Office for possible charges of reckless endangerment against the man, whose name is being withheld.