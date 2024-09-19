Chelan County Commissioner Tiffany Gering is not seeking re-election to the District 3 seat representing the north end of the county but is endorsing a candidate in the race.

Gering released a statement Thursday endorsing Flint Hartwig, who is running as a Republican candidate in the General Election.

Commissioner Gering says she is confident that Hartwig's business backgroung would give him the best understanding and perspective of voters and that he is not a career politician like his opponent.

Hartwig and former Re[publican 12th District State Senator Brad Hawkins emerged from Washington's top two August primary election. The other two primary election candidates were also Republicans. Brandt Cappell and Chris Willoughby have also thrown their support behind Hartwig.

Hartwig told KPQ "I appreciate her (Gering's) endorsement very much, and I look forward to carrying on the good work that she's been doing. And every vote I take will be to reduce bureaucracy, increase freedom, increase efficiency and reduce waste. And I'm ready to step into those shoes and do the best I can for the county."

The Hartwig campaign is also touting endorsements from Selland Construction, Goodfellow Brothers, Building North Central Washington, former Wenatchee Valley Chamber Executive Director Shiloh Burgess and retried PUD Commissioner Ann Congdon.

Hawkins finished first in the August four way primary with 59. 7% of the vote, Hartwig received 15.82% support. Cappell and Willoghby each pulled in just over 12% of the 8,160 votes cast in the primary within District 3 of Chelan County. The General election will be a countywide election.

