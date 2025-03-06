Grant County Appoints New Undersheriff

The Grant County Sheriff's Office will soon have a new undersheriff.

This week, Sheriff Joe Kriete appointed veteran law enforcement officer Gary Mansford to the assume the role from outgoing undersheriff John McMillan, who is retiring at the end of this month.

Mansford has been with the Grant County Sheriff's Office for 28 years and is currently serving as its Chief Deputy of Investigations, as appointed by Kriete in 2022.

Kriete says Mansford has "demonstrated outstanding leadership, professionalism, and commitment" to the mission of the Sheriff's Office and that he has "full confidence that he will serve in this role with the same integrity and dedication that have defined his career.”

Mansford graduated from Ephrata High School in 1989 and then attended both Central Texas University and Big Bend Community College.

During his near-30-year career with the Sheriff's Office, Mansford has served as a Patrol and ORV Deputy, Patrol Corporal, Patrol Sergeant, a Detective with the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, and a Sergeant of the Major Crimes Unit.

McMillan, who served 31 years with the Sheriff's Office, will hand over the undersheriff's badge to Mansford on March 31.