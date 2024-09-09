The Grant County Sheriff’s Office pulled off an unlikely feat on Friday, leveraging its creativity and technological know-how.

Earlier in the day, Joseph Zamora had been observed in Moses Lake. The 42-year-old was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant. He faced first- and fourth-degree domestic violence charges, as well as vehicular assault charges, stemming from an altercation with his partner.

Using the DAPS program, deputies were able to identify his partner's vehicle. They then plugged the relevant vehicle information into a handy database called the automatic license plate reader (ALPR) system. That's when deputies hit pay dirt: a recent image of the vehicle popped up. The occupant bore a stark resemblance to Zamora.

Armed with this new trove of evidence, deputies programmed an alert for the car.

The alert sounded shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Friday; Zamora was cruising on Pioneer Way in the ALPR-registered vehicle. He was quickly arrested.