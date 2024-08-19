Man Accused Of Smashing Car Windows, Starting Fire In Moses Lake

A man is in the Grant County jail after police say he used a steel bar to break the windows of several cars and pulled a butcher knife on officers.

Get our free mobile app

Deputies and Moses Lake Police were called in around 4 p.m. Sunday to assist Grant County Fire District #5 and the City of Moses Lake Fire Department at a house fire on Lee Drive in Cascade Valley.

They were told by witnesses that a man carrying a steel bar was walking away from the home just after the fire was noticed.

Deputies says they found the man walking on Valley Road near Ottmar Road.

They say the man failed to obey the Deputy’s commands to drop the steel bar and pulled out a butcher knife during the confrontation.

Deputies say they continued to talk to the man and instructed him to drop the steel bar and the butcher knife.

They say the man eventually dropped the butcher knife but then proceeded to smash the windows of nearby parked cars.

Deputies and officers used Tasers and bean bag projectiles against the man, which initially had little effect on the man’s behavior. They say the efforts continued until the man was taken into custody.

Officers had drawn their sidearms, but said no shots were fired.

The man faces charges related to the damage to several vehicles and resisting arrest. He is also under suspicion for the house fire.

His name is scheduled to be released Monday morning. The Fire Marshall is investigating the exact cause of the fire to the home.