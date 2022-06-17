Grant County Reports Its First COVID Death Since March

The Grant County Health District is disclosing its first COVID-19 death since March.

According to data from the district, the victim was a Mattawa man in his 70's who passed away in May. He reportedly was also unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

The passing brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Grant County to 261 since the start of the pandemic.

Only two Grant County residents are currently hospitalized with the virus.