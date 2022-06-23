Grant County Sheriff’s Office Donate $83k Towards Behind the Badge Foundation

Behind the Badge Foundation recently received a $83k donation from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office on the morning of June 23.

Sheriff Tom Jones presented the check to Behind the Badge Foundation Executive Director Brian Johnston.

The donation is in honor of fallen Deputy John Bernard, who was killed in a car crash during a routine traffic stop in Ephrata back in 2010. He served Grant County for four years.

Behind the Badge foundation serves to honor fallen officers, their families, and their agencies.

The donation will come from the annual John Bernard Memorial Golf Tournament fund. This donation will be added to the $383,000 already donated towards the foundation and $9,000 towards the John Bernard Scholarship fund.