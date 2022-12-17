Grant PUD Approves of Energy Rate Increases for 2023

Grant PUD commissioners approved to increase retail electric sales by 3%, in order to keep up with inflation.

On Dec. 13, commissioners voted to approve the rate changes with exception to Rate Schedule No. 17, the rate for “Evolving Industries,” after tabling that rate for their next meeting in January.

This rate increase will add an additional $3.24 per month for customers using 1,700 kilowatt-hours per month and an additional $12,600 a month for industrial customers using an average of 20 million kilowatt-hours.

This rate increase will take effect after April 1, 2023 and remain effective year after year until the end of 2028.

This increase is expected to bring in an additional $63.6 million of retail revenue for the next five years.