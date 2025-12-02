Washington is the Evergreen State (“Grinch” green) 🎄 and a real-life snow globe during Christmas, right? But a study finds as a state, we may not be very festive overall at Christmas, compared to other states.

I think I have the answer, and we'll see if you agree.

But first, here are a few findings from that study, including what's hot and not hot this holiday season.

What's hot or not this Christmas?

Apparently mistletoe is not hot this year. The classic holiday tradition of hanging mistletoe was at the top of the least popular search topics this year. For the second consecutive year, Santa hats are the most searched holiday item in the country.

Washington State is among four states, including Illinois, Maine, and Michigan, really interested in finding the perfect Advent calendars this year. And while Oklahoma and Utah aren’t on the list of Grinchiest states, they love the Grinch there.

A Few More Stocking Stuffers:

Could materialism be trending downward? Most Americans (56%) say they expect to spend “about the same” as last year during the holidays, but Google search topics like Christmas presents, decorations, lights, and gift exchanges seem to be further from mind this year.

Both Washington State and Washington, D.C., are not brimming with holiday cheer this year.

Washington ranks 6th this year on the list of "Grinchiest" states.

District of Columbia (Washington, DC) New York Hawaii Nevada Maryland Washington Florida California Massachusetts Virginia

Which states are leading in the festivities department?

West Virginia Utah South Dakota Idaho Kentucky Indiana North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire Wisconsin

So why are Washingtonians such Grinches?

Washington has popular Christmas destinations like Leavenworth and its Festival of Lights, the Seattle Christmas Market, and winter festivals, boat parades, themed train rides, and more. Plenty of reasons to celebrate the holiday season, right?

But the lack of holiday cheer may not be our fault. The National Weather Service has dubbed this time of year as “the big dark”—the wet weather in the fall and winter, combined with the darkness of standard time. Seattle has one of “the most extreme dark seasons” in the country. And up to 40% of Americans report a decline in mood during the winter, with the cold, dark weather a factor. It's SAD, or seasonal affective disorder.

So the Bavarian Village of Leavenworth, WA, is doing its part, but the rest of us need to get in the spirit!

Read the complete report on the Grinchiest states in the USA