Heart of Wenatchee Experiences 3 Hour Power Outage

Power in the heart of Wenatchee is restored heading into the hottest two days of the year after 3,000 customers were without electricity Saturday night.

The Outage was first reported just after 8pm in Wenatchee's south downtown area including the waterfront. Chelan PUD then reported at 8:16pm that the outage was inside substation equipment ,and that specialized wireman had arrived on site to determine the cause.

At 8:40pm, the PUD said crews had determined a cause and expected all customers would be restored within the hour.

There was no further communication until 10pm when the utility stated that crews were continuing to work to restore power, and the new estimated time of restoration was 2-3 hours (12am-1am).

Then at 10:55pm, there was a declaration that power had been restored to all customers. The PUD thanked the public for its patience.

Sunday's high temperature is expected to reach 94, while a heat advisory will be in effect Monday from 11am-11pm with high of 99 or 100 expected.