Heavy Damage To Wenatchee Home From Fire Early Christmas Morning

Wenatchee Police say a home was heavily damaged from a fire reported at 1:12am Sunday morning.

Officers say a power line going to the house at 215 Lewis Street caused a tree to catch fire, with the home catching fire from there.

Sgt. Joe Eaton said officers arrived to see the house fully engulfed in flames. They were able to make entry into the garage area where a large group of people, including children, were rescued to safety.

A couple of people were taken to Central Washington Hospital for precautionary reasons.

Fire personnel were investigating the fire Sunday, Christmas Day.