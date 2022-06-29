Helicopter, Boats Search For Teenage Kayaker on Lake Chelan

A major search involving a helicopter and two boats is underway after an 18-year-old failed to return from a kayaking day trip on Lake Chelan Tuesday.

KPQ news partner I FIBER ONE reports the teenager launched from Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park half way up Lake Chelan on the western shore at around 10:30 a.m., while the kayak was found at 5:35 p.m. in the 18000 block of South Lakeshore Road about three to four miles away.

It's hoped the teen got back on shore and the kayak drifted down lake. He was last seen going up-lake to the northwest.

The missing teenager was vacationing with family from Western Washington in the area. His family says he’s diabetic and did not pack his insulin when he left.

He’s described as dark-skinned, 5’7”, 150 lbs. and was wearing a blue baseball shirt and shorts.

i FIBER ON reports crews plan continue their search at daylight on Wednesday.