Here’s What’s Happening this Weekend in NCW

Lots to do all over North Central Washington. Great live music in Wenatchee & Moses Lake. Wenatchee’s first Special Olympics in two years! Guns & Hoses with the Wenatchee Wild! The Wenatchee Bighorns 2nd home game at the Town Toyota Center and much more!

New format to find your weekend events. It's now all in chronological order.

FRIDAY MARCH 3rd

Art Alley Reception for Jan Cook Mack & Michele Knutson

Friday March 3rd: 5-7pm

Painting local orchards in bloom, and bouquets from her own garden and those of friends, Jan uses many shades of pink. -Pybus

Pybus Public Market ART ALLEY

3 N Worthen St.

Friday Night Music at Pybus Market: Mike Bills

from an eclectic blend of pop, rock, blues, classic country and American classics! -PybusPublicMarket.org

Friday March 3rd @ 6pm

Pybus Public Market

Special Olympics Winter Games 2023

Opening Ceremony: Friday March 3rd @ 6:30pm

The competitions are back, after a two year hiatus. Events will take place all this weekend at the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery, Mission Ridge, and Wenatchee and Eastmont schools. -KPQ

Project Pivot Film

- Locally produced documentary of what drives and scares three athletes from three different sport disciplines.

Friday night March 3rd @ 7pm

Snowy Owl Theater - Icicle Creek Center for the Arts

Information and online tickets

Great LIVE music on Friday night at Great Leavenworth Wineries and Bars:

Click the link and go! Leavenworth FRIDAY NIGHT MARCH 3rd

Great LIVE music for Friday night at great locations all over Chelan & Manson

Click the link and have some fun! Chelan & Manson Friday night March 3rd

SATURDAY MARCH 4th

Visiting Artist Series: TAIKOPROJECT @ Icicle Creek Center for the Arts

Snowy Owl Theater - Icicle Creek Center for the Arts in Leavenworth

Saturday March 4 @ 7:30pm

Info and Online tickets

BCHL Hockey

Chilliwack @ Wenatchee Wild

Saturday night March 4th

4pm Police vs Fire hockey match

6pm Wild vs Chiefs puck drop

It's the annual Guns & Hoses Night!

Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)

Streaming online: HOCKEYTV

LIVE MUSIC: Rylei and Colton Franks at Michael’s Market & Bistro in Moses Lake

Saturday March 4th @ 5pm

Michael’s Market & Bistro

221 W Broadway Ave Moses Lake

Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra performs “When In Rome”

Saturday night March 4th (Doors open at 6pm, Performance starts at 7pm)

Numerica Performing Arts Center

Online ticket link and more information

Great LIVE music on Saturday night at Great Leavenworth Wineries and Bars:

Click the link below and go!

Leavenworth Saturday night MARCH 4th

Great LIVE music for Saturday night at great locations all over Chelan & Manson

Click the link below and go have some fun!

Chelan & Manson Saturday Night March 4th

SUNDAY March 5th

TBL Men’s Pro Basketball

Wenatchee Bighorns host the Salem Capitals

Sunday March 5th

3pm tipoff

Town Toyota Center

Info and Online Tickets

Visiting Artist Series: TAIKOPROJECT @ Icicle Creek Center for the Arts

March 5 @ 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Snowy Owl Theater - Icicle Creek Center for the Arts in Leavenworth

Sunday March 5th @ 2pm

Info and Online tickets

Click the link for fun things to do, Sunday March 5th in Leavenworth

Sunday March 5th Events in Leavenworth

Click the link for fun things to do on Sunday March 5th in the Chelan & Manson area

Sunday March 6th Events in Chelan/Manson