Here’s What’s Happening this Weekend in NCW
Lots to do all over North Central Washington. Great live music in Wenatchee & Moses Lake. Wenatchee’s first Special Olympics in two years! Guns & Hoses with the Wenatchee Wild! The Wenatchee Bighorns 2nd home game at the Town Toyota Center and much more!
New format to find your weekend events. It's now all in chronological order.
FRIDAY MARCH 3rd
Art Alley Reception for Jan Cook Mack & Michele Knutson
Friday March 3rd: 5-7pm
Painting local orchards in bloom, and bouquets from her own garden and those of friends, Jan uses many shades of pink. -Pybus
Pybus Public Market ART ALLEY
3 N Worthen St.
Friday Night Music at Pybus Market: Mike Bills
from an eclectic blend of pop, rock, blues, classic country and American classics! -PybusPublicMarket.org
Friday March 3rd @ 6pm
Pybus Public Market
Special Olympics Winter Games 2023
Opening Ceremony: Friday March 3rd @ 6:30pm
The competitions are back, after a two year hiatus. Events will take place all this weekend at the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery, Mission Ridge, and Wenatchee and Eastmont schools. -KPQ
Project Pivot Film
- Locally produced documentary of what drives and scares three athletes from three different sport disciplines.
Friday night March 3rd @ 7pm
Snowy Owl Theater - Icicle Creek Center for the Arts
Information and online tickets
Great LIVE music on Friday night at Great Leavenworth Wineries and Bars:
Click the link and go! Leavenworth FRIDAY NIGHT MARCH 3rd
Great LIVE music for Friday night at great locations all over Chelan & Manson
Click the link and have some fun! Chelan & Manson Friday night March 3rd
SATURDAY MARCH 4th
Visiting Artist Series: TAIKOPROJECT @ Icicle Creek Center for the Arts
Snowy Owl Theater - Icicle Creek Center for the Arts in Leavenworth
Saturday March 4 @ 7:30pm
BCHL Hockey
Chilliwack @ Wenatchee Wild
Saturday night March 4th
4pm Police vs Fire hockey match
6pm Wild vs Chiefs puck drop
It's the annual Guns & Hoses Night!
Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA
Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)
Streaming online: HOCKEYTV
LIVE MUSIC: Rylei and Colton Franks at Michael’s Market & Bistro in Moses Lake
Saturday March 4th @ 5pm
Michael’s Market & Bistro
221 W Broadway Ave Moses Lake
Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra performs “When In Rome”
Saturday night March 4th (Doors open at 6pm, Performance starts at 7pm)
Numerica Performing Arts Center
Online ticket link and more information
Great LIVE music on Saturday night at Great Leavenworth Wineries and Bars:
Click the link below and go!
Leavenworth Saturday night MARCH 4th
Great LIVE music for Saturday night at great locations all over Chelan & Manson
Click the link below and go have some fun!
Chelan & Manson Saturday Night March 4th
SUNDAY March 5th
TBL Men’s Pro Basketball
Wenatchee Bighorns host the Salem Capitals
Sunday March 5th
3pm tipoff
Town Toyota Center
Visiting Artist Series: TAIKOPROJECT @ Icicle Creek Center for the Arts
March 5 @ 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Snowy Owl Theater - Icicle Creek Center for the Arts in Leavenworth
Sunday March 5th @ 2pm
Click the link for fun things to do, Sunday March 5th in Leavenworth
Sunday March 5th Events in Leavenworth
Click the link for fun things to do on Sunday March 5th in the Chelan & Manson area
Sunday March 6th Events in Chelan/Manson