Hiker Dies From 100-ft. Fall in Leavenworth

A climber from Vancouver, Wash. fell to his death while rappelling 100 feet down Icicle Buttress on July 4.

The 44-year-old climber was found by his climbing partner in Leavenworth, who was able to flag down USFS Officer Mike Kujala while he was passing by.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue believe he died due to injuries sustained from the massive fall. Search and Rescue was also accompanied by Chelan County Fire District #3.

The hiking pair were trying to leave the hiking area due to the oncoming rain storm. His female hiking partner was lowered to the bottom of the pitch before following suit.

The climber’s identity remains unknown at this time for authorities to contact his next of kin.