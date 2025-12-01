🎄 ‘Tis the Season… for Shopping and Shenanigans

In other words… they’re out there. The folks who see your soon-to-be gifts not as heartfelt tokens of love, but as easy grab-and-go opportunities—whether from your car or your porch. And nothing nukes holiday cheer faster than realizing someone else is enjoying the presents you paid for.

But fear not. Before you dive headfirst into a large, decorative gift bag to hide from the world, here’s some simple, spirit-saving advice:

With busy stores and packed parking lots, thefts tend to spike this time of year. Here are a few easy steps — sprinkled with holiday cheer — to help keep you, your gifts, and your sanity intact:

🔒 In the Car

Don’t leave high-value items or shopping bags in plain sight. Nothing says “Happy Holidays” like a smash-and-grab you didn’t ask for.

Stash bags in the trunk before you arrive at your next stop. Nothing says “free merchandise!” like someone watching you load the trunk after parking.

Lock your vehicle and close all windows, even if you're “just running in for one thing.” (We all know that turns into five things.)

Park in well-lit, high-traffic areas. Thieves prefer darkness and privacy… basically, the opposite of holiday shoppers.

Trust your gut. If something feels off, move to another spot or loop back later. Security would rather you call than become their next report.

📦 Prevent Package & Porch Theft

Holiday shipping is the Super Bowl of home deliveries and porch pirates are basically the Grinches of modern shipping — only less charming. Protect your deliveries with a few easy moves:

Track packages and set delivery alerts so you know exactly when items land.

Bring deliveries inside ASAP. Even a short delay can be an opportunity for a porch pirate.

Use secure delivery options like:

Lockers or pickup locations

Delivering to work (if allowed)

A trusted neighbor who doesn’t mind acting as your seasonal “package bodyguard”

Install a doorbell cam or security camera. Even the “I’m watching you” look of a camera can make some thieves rethink their life choices.

Break down boxes and hiding labels before recycling. Nothing advertises “new expensive stuff inside” like a giant TV box sitting at the curb.

🎁 Stay Safe & Shop Smart!

A little caution (and maybe a little paranoia) goes a long way in keeping the holidays merry — and your presents exactly where they belong.