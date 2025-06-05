Wenatchee Valley Fire responded to a call of an active house fire in the 800 block of Ringold Thursday afternoon.

A picture of a fire fully engulfed in flames

Operations Chief Andy Davidson said crews responded to the call at approximately 12:45 p.m. and arrived to find the structure of the third house down the street fully engulfed. Eventually the flames spread to the next house down to its left.

One person is receiving treatment for unspecified injuries. Davidson did not disclose the identity of the person.

As of 1:20 p.m. Davidson said they asked for a second alarm to bring in additional crews to give initial responders a break due to warm weather conditions and exhaustion.

A picture of smoldering boxes and a burned garage.

He asks people to avoid the area to allow crews to work. This is a developing story.