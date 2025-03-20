How Low Snowpack Impacts Fire Season in NCW

Spring is here and it won't be long before you start feeling the heat.

The watersheds in north-central Washington are already feeling the heat. The U.S. Drought Monitor lists Chelan County as 86 percent of the area at least abnormally dry, while more than half of the county is feeling a moderate drought.

Low snowpacks and dry conditions could indicate a high-risk fire season ahead.

In Kittitas County, nearly a third of the land mass is abnormally dry while 44 percent is in a moderate drought.

The Washington State Department of Ecology says the Yakima Basin had back-to-back droughts in 2023 and 2024. As of the start of the month, the five basin reservoirs had 38 percent of what's typical this time of year - the third lowest since 1971.

The department says the basin will need far above average snowpack to recover, which they say is unlikely with a rapidly closing window for big storms to provide water. There is hope the La Nina weather pattern will provide the remainder of March and April with cooler and wetter than average, however, the department doubts it will make up the difference.

More than 40 percent of Okanogan County is experiencing abnormal dryness, and nearly 17 percent is in drought.

Douglas, Grant, and Adams Counties are safe from abnormal dryness or drought for the mean time.

The U.S. Drought monitor has six categories - no drought, abnormally dry, moderate drought, severe drought, extreme drought, and exceptional drought. Though it is only the first day of spring,nearly a quarter of washington state is experiencing some form of moderate drought, while nearly 40 percent is experiencing abnormal dryness.