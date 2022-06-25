Hugo Zavala Receives 2022 Teacher Of The Year Award

The Association of Two Way and Dual Language Education (ADTLE) chose Hugo Zavala as 2022 Teacher of the Year. Zavala was chosen by a panel of ADLT board members for his commitment to students, the community, and the Dual Language profession.

Wenatchee School District Communications Director Diana Haglund says the award will be presented as part at the 30th National Two-Way Conference Award Luncheon. "Hugo has been invited to the National Conference they'll be having in Riverside, California June 28. He'll be recognized in front of his peers who are part of the dual language and two way communications community."

Zavala has taught for 11 years as a 4th grade Science and English Language Arts teacher at Lewis and Clark Elementary at Wenatchee School District's Spanish dual-language school.

Haglund says that Zavala was chosen from a large pool of nominations. "It's really exciting that Hugo was recognized for his efforts." she said. " There are over 2,000 dual language programs in the United States, and for Hugo to receive this award in the Wenatchee School District, and also to be recognized is incredible."

Zavala says his experience in school in the States as a language learner gave him a first hand understanding of the challenges that language learners face. Support from dedicated teachers, the support of parents, and a lot of hard work, made it possible for him to fulfill his dream of teaching dual languages, and inspiring language-learners like himself.