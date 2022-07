Regional events over this Father's Day weekend include the annual Soap Lake Regatta.

The hydroplane races take place Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with free admission both days.

The Soap Lake Fathers Day Spectacular is sanctioned by the American Power Boat Association and operated by the the Seattle Drag & Ski Sprint Boat Association.

The race has been taking place in Soap Lake since 2013.