One person is dead and eight others have injuries after the driver experienced a medical emergency and crashed the vehicle.

Washington State Patrol said it happened just before noon Saturday on westbound Interstate 90 when the driver of an SUV, 30-year-old Francisco Casarez of Seattle, experienced an unspecified medical emergency, left the roadway, rolled, and struck a fence.

There were eight passengers in the vehicle, including multiple juveniles, and one juvenile passenger died at the scene.

Caserez and six others had injuries and were transported to Kittitas Valley Healthcare in Ellensburg. An airlift took 37-year-old Heather Buckman of Seattle to Harborview Medical Center.

None of the passengers wore seatbelts.

Troopers say drugs and alcohol did not play a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.