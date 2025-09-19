Two semi trucks collided and shut down eastbound I-90 near Easton for more than three hours Friday morning.

Washington State Patrol said it happened around 8 a.m. just south of Keechelus Lake when the semi driven by 56-year-old Ram Lehal struck a disabled semi blocking the right lane operated by 50-year-old Shane Byrd of Irrigon, OR.

Troopers say Lehal's truck failed to slow in time and rear-ended the disabled semi, causing it to roll over. Neither occupant suffered injuries, and neither drugs or alcohol playeda factor in the crash.