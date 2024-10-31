The Wenatchee PD has hit an investigative dead-end.

The department on Thursday issued a plea for help in tracking down a felony hit and run suspect. The suspect has proven unusually stealthy, evading detection for nearly four months.

On the evening of July 10, the assailant allegedly plowed into a disabled, elderly pedestrian who was traversing the crosswalk at Okanogan Ave. and Spokane St.

Get our free mobile app

As if oblivious to the hobbled pedestrian, the suspect continued chugging westward. The suspect vehicle has been described as an aging, rust-colored sedan. Little else is known and all investigative options have been "exhausted," police say.

Detective Caleb Aumell is working the case. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call Aumell at 509-888-4255. Case #: 24W12799.