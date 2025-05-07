Interim Principal Appointed For Wenatchee High School

The Wenatchee School District (WSD) has appointed Donna Moser as Interim Principal of Wenatchee High School.

The District announced the move in a press release on Wednesday, which comes in the wake of current principal Eric Anderson's departure to take the position of Executive Director of Learning, Teaching & Schools at WSD.

Moser has served as Assistant Principal at Wenatchee High School since 2011 and has a background that includes administrative and teaching roles at Pioneer Middle School.

Get our free mobile app

"We are confident that Donna Moser's proven leadership and dedication to Wenatchee High School make her the ideal candidate to serve as Interim Principal," said Superintendent Kory Kalahar. "Her established relationships and comprehensive understanding of the school community will ensure a smooth transition and continued success for WHS."

The District says Moser has consistently been instrumental in fostering a positive climate, promoting professional growth opportunities for teachers, and supporting students through various academic and extracurricular programs during her tenure as Assistant Principal.

Moser holds a Principal Certificate from Washington State University, a Master of Education from City University, a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Eastern Washington University, and an Elementary Education certification from Central Washington University.

She will begin her new role as Interim Principal on July 1.