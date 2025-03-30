Moses Lake Murder Suspect Captured by U.S. Marshals in Oregon

Moses Lake Police Department-Facebook Moses Lake Police Department-Facebook loading...

The Second of Three Murder Suspects in a Moses Lake Shooting Is in Custody.

The Moses Lake Police Department reports that U.S. Marshals located and arrested 18-year old Matthew Valdez at about 2:30 Friday morning in Beaverton, Oregon. According to a statement:

The U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force has arrested two fugitives and continues its search for Jose Beltran-Rodriguez, 20, the last remaining suspect in the March 21 drive-by shooting in Moses Lake, Washington, that killed a 14-year-old and injured four others.

While Two Are in Custody, the Search Continues for Jose Beltran-Rodriguez.

• One of the suspects, a 14-year-old boy, was arrested on Tuesday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. He was booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Center in Wenatchee.

Jose Beltran-Rodriguez Is a Fugitive and Considered Armed and Dangerous.

Moses Lake Police Department-Facebook Moses Lake Police Department-Facebook loading...

He is wanted on an arrest warrant issued on March 25, charging him with: Murder in the First Degree, Five Counts of Assault in the First Degree, Drive-By Shooting, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Beltran-Rodriguez is a suspected member of the transnational criminal gang Norteños, involved in drug trafficking, violent assaults, robbery, homicide, money laundering, and unlawful firearm possession.

Get our free mobile app

Do NOT approach Beltran-Rodriguez. If you see him or know of his whereabouts, call 911. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information should immediately contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office or call the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

The 12 Deadliest Serial Killers in Washington State's Bloody History Every state is known for something. Florida has swamps and beautiful weather, Iowa has wrestling and corn, New York has Manhattan and Brooklyn-style pizza, Maryland has crabcakes. Washington has apples, wine, IPAs, and serial killers. This article is not meant to glorify these evil people in any way, just shed some light on a bizarre Washington truth. From Bundy to the Green River Killer, these are twelve of the deadliest killers in Washington state history. Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen

7 Cold Blooded Murderers Who Killed in the Name of Love