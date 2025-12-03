Due to steep snow and high avalanche risk, the North Cascades Highway (SR 20) is closing for the sesason on Thursday, December 4th at 6 pm.

Depending on Snow Conditions, the Cascades Highway Closes Every Winter.

The Highway typically closes from mid-November to late April or early May. The highway will be closed between the Ross Dam trailheasd (milepost 134) on the west side and the Silver Star gate (milepost 171) on the east side.

WSDOT crews made the decision to close as an upcoming snow storm is expected Friday. This is the first time since 2019 that the 37-mile stretch of road has closed in December. The past five years, the road has closed in November.

According to historic pass closure data, the earliest the road may reopen in the spring is mid-April. Motorists are advised to check the real-time travel map for up-to-date travel information. Drivers are also encouraged to use the mountain passes webpage for current weather and road conditions.

When it comes to winter driivng in Washington, drivers need to be prepared for conditions.

• Always check statewide pass conditons before heading out.

• Drive for conditions. Slow down and allow extra space between vehicles. Allow more time and space to stop.

• Know what the traction and chain requirements mean.

If You Don't Know How to Apply/Install Tire Chains, Watch the Video Below.

