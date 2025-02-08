Finding out that Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow made me depressed for a minute. Legend has it that when the groundhog sees his shadow, it means six more weeks of winter weather. This means six more weeks of very cold temperatures.

Have You Ever Left an Item in a Freezing Vehicle, That Wasn't Supposed to Be?

Checking the temperatures for the next several days, it looks like Tuesday through Thursday temps will be just above freezing.

This is Your Warning to Protect Your Vehicles and Valuables in Them.

Some items should NEVER be left in cold temperatures. This includes beverages especially pop, or soda.

10 Items That Should Never Be Left in a Cold Vehicle in Washington Some items should NEVER be left in extreme cold temperatures, just as some should never be left in extreme heat. Items with batteries, carbonated beverages, items with properties that can expand or contract. Let's not leave out aerosol cans! Take a look. Have you ever left anything in a freezing vehicle that fare so well, after? Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

I didn't know about musical instruments in extreme cold. But it makes sense. I do know from personal experience about pop or soda exploding in a cold vehicle. It's one of the first things I learned as a child growing up in Minnesota.

NEVER Leave Any Beverage Opened or Unopened in Your Vehicle. Ever.

Have you ever left anything in your vehicle that was ruined by extreme cold or heat?

Every winter on social media, I see lots of Minnesota friends posting about beverages left in their vehicles overnight. Usually, when it happens, it will NEVER happen again. At least, that's my story. It was awful to clean. It took several wipe downs. What a mess!

