These Are the 10 Best Spots to Get BREAKFAST in Washington State
Breakfast is one of our favorite meals of the day and everyone from local residents to out-of-town travelers want to know the answer to this million-dollar question: Where's the best place to eat breakfast in Washington State?
You can't go wrong with food cooked straight from the heart, and that is one thing we love to get inside local diners and dive-ins here in Washington.
What's on the Breakfast Menu in Washington State?
You can get a Bloody Mary hangover cure in Snohomish (see gallery below) or a freshly baked cinnamon roll as big as your head in Arlington. Many customers rave about the Eggs Benedict sandwiches served on a pretzel bun and hometown bakery berry scones made from scratch.
Trending popular breakfast dishes in Washington State include avocado toast, brunch foods, and breakfast burritos.
Washington Cities to Put on Your Foodie Road Trip List
Included in the gallery below, you'll see recommendations that Redditors pick for your WA State breakfast tour.
- Snohomish
- Arlington
- Naches
- Yakima
- Port Orchard
- Gig Harbor
- North Bend
- Hoquiam
- Leavenworth
- Enumclaw
What Time Do Breakfast Restaurants Open in WA State?
From what I've noticed, most of these highly recommended breakfast spots open at 7 a.m. and close by 2 p.m. That's just the average; individual restaurant hours will vary.
These Are 10 of the Best Breakfast Spots in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby
Now that you've seen this list of best breakfast spots, which restaurant caught your eye the most?
Insider Tip: If you go to Maltby's on a Sunday, be prepared for a long line stretching outside the door. To save you a few minutes of waiting (and it's worth the wait), have someone in your party go inside to put your name on the waiting list as soon as you park your car!
Enjoy!
