Offbeat Adventures: The 10 Must-See Roadside Attractions in WA
Road Trip Season is coming up in Washington state and you might be looking for something unique and fun to try.
The springtime weather means the mountain passes are easier to travel on and the open road beckons us to get out of the house and go somewhere fun!
I’ve handpicked some great roadside attractions that should be on your next road trip list.
These suggestions include cities spread all over the state, from the capital city of Seattle to Zillah, Port Hadlock, Vashon Island, Carnation, Colfax, and Winlock.
Each of these unique roadside attractions reflect the wacky, laidback, and fun spirit of Washington state.
Space Needle in Seattle
The iconic Space Needle is a remnant of being created for the World's Fair in 1962.
Teapot Dome in Zillah
Originally a gas station built during the 1920s. Did you know it was part of a national government scandal? SEE THIS.
Burgers Landing in Port Hadlock
Where else can you see a giant fake airplane by the side of the road? A lot of tourists take their pics here in front of the airplane and grab a burger on the way out of town.
Fence of Doors in Vashon Island
Camlann Village in Carnation
Hat & Boot Park (Oxbow Park) in Seattle
@patricia11263On today’s adventure Hat& boots neighbor park in Seattle, WA These are massive sculptures
The Codger Pole in Colfax
World’s Largest Egg in Winlock
Fremont Troll in Seattle
Shipwreck Beach in Port Angeles (Olympic National Park)
