Road Trip Season is coming up in Washington state and you might be looking for something unique and fun to try.

The springtime weather means the mountain passes are easier to travel on and the open road beckons us to get out of the house and go somewhere fun!

I’ve handpicked some great roadside attractions that should be on your next road trip list.

Unique Washington State Roadside Attractions With the Most Fun

These suggestions include cities spread all over the state, from the capital city of Seattle to Zillah, Port Hadlock, Vashon Island, Carnation, Colfax, and Winlock.

Each of these unique roadside attractions reflect the wacky, laidback, and fun spirit of Washington state.

Space Needle in Seattle

The iconic Space Needle is a remnant of being created for the World's Fair in 1962.

Space Needle in Seattle

Teapot Dome in Zillah

Originally a gas station built during the 1920s. Did you know it was part of a national government scandal? SEE THIS.

Teapot Dome in Zillah

Burgers Landing in Port Hadlock

Where else can you see a giant fake airplane by the side of the road? A lot of tourists take their pics here in front of the airplane and grab a burger on the way out of town.

Burgers Landing in Port Hadlock

Fence of Doors in Vashon Island

Fence of Doors in Vashon Island

Camlann Village in Carnation

Camlann Village in Carnation

Hat & Boot Park (Oxbow Park) in Seattle

The Codger Pole in Colfax

The Codger Pole in Colfax

World’s Largest Egg in Winlock

World's Largest Egg in Winlock

Fremont Troll in Seattle

Fremont Troll in Seattle

Shipwreck Beach in Port Angeles (Olympic National Park)

Shipwreck Beach in Port Angeles (Olympic National Park)

