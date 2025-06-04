Many Washington drivers are heaving a sigh of relief after finding out they are getting a ticket notice instead of big fat speeding ticket.

There are two roads everyone should be aware of just in case you will be driving on these roads between now and the end of June 2025.

Start Reading➣➣ 5 Major Heatwave Car Mistakes Washington Drivers Keep Making

Couple riding in a fast car Getty Stock/Think Stock loading...

A New Pilot Program to Catch Speeders in WA—For Research Purposes Only?

The Washington State Department of Transportation says there were 143,674 total car crashes on Washington roads between 2021 and 2023. This harrowing info led to a data study on driver speeds getting the green light (no pun intended).

WSDOT will send automatic speeding notices to the drivers within a few weeks after being "flagged" for speeding. They will not be considered traffic violations because the cameras are conducting research and giving speeders a courtesy warning to slow their roll.

The project is a collaboration between Washington State Patrol, WSDOT, and WA Traffic Safety Commission.

Which Two Roads in WA Have Automated Speed Cameras?

The highway speed cameras are installed at the following two locations in WA State:

Skagit County:

I-5 South (between Cook Rd and Bow Hill Rd)

A Google Map of Cook Road and Bow Hill Rd Skagit County Cook Road and Bow Hill Rd Skagit County via Google Maps loading...

Spokane County:

I-90 East (between Liberty Lake and the State Line Interchanges)

A Google Map of Liberty Lake to the Idaho State Line Liberty Lake to the Idaho State Line via Google Maps loading...

The highway camera speed study ends on June 30th. Get more information about the pilot program here.

5 Ways You Get Ticketed for Your License Plates in Washington State Here are five ways you can get a ticket for your license plates in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals