Your mouth might drop when you see who's coming next year to Climate Pledge Arena.

Climate Pledge's Reputation for Bringing Big Shows Goes Way Back

Only the biggest and best of the names in showbiz make a pit stop in Seattle to put on a good show for the masses. I'm old enough to remember when Climate Pledge Arena used to be called Key Arena. I got to see the Destiny's Child Farewell Tour there and my friend Sharon and I were lucky enough to get a meet + greet photo with Kelly, Beyoncé, and Michelle! (I lost the pic, unfortunately, bummer!)

These days, Climate Pledge Arena is the place to watch live hockey games of the Seattle Torrent and Seattle Kraken, as well as WNBA basketball games for the Seattle Storm.

Big name comedians are also going to swing through for shows at this arena in 2026.

Comedian Jo Koy coming to Climate Pledge Arena in 2026 Comedian and actor Jo Koy is coming to Climate Pledge Arena in February 2026. Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images loading...

Must-See Shows at Climate Pledge Arena in 2026

Two big stars in comedy have been slated to bring shows to Climate Pledge: actor/comedian (and Spanaway/Tacoma native) Jo Koy (who killed it in Toppenish last year when he came to Legends Casino Hotel).

Zakir Khan, who made a big splash on Comedy Central by winning the India's Best Stand Up competition, will bring the house down (his show will likely be in Hindi).

The Harlem Globetrotters are soon coming to Washington State, including a stop at Climate Pledge in February.

Read Also: 18 Celebrity Entertainers You Forgot Were Also from Washington State

Get our free mobile app

👇 KEEP READING: 13 Amazing Acts Washington Wants to See in Seattle in 2026 👇

January 2026:

TWICE band Photo Credit: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images loading...

February 2026:

Ghost band Ghost band Photo Credit Ethan Miller Getty Images loading...

Cardi B: February 22nd

Cardi B in Paris Cardi B in Paris Photo Credit Pascal Le Segretain Getty Images loading...

Ricardo Arjona: February 24th

Ricardo Arjona Ricardo Arjona. Photo Credit: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Univision loading...

March 2026:

Conan Gray

May 2026:

Florence & the Machine

Demi Lovato

June 2026:

Alex Warren in June for the Verizon Concert Series

Louis Tomlinson in June for the Verizon Concert Series

July 2026:

5 Seconds of Summer

October 2026:

Rush

Doja Cat

Doja Cat Photo Credit Amy Sussman Getty Images for LACMA loading...

Maná

Maná (band) Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy loading...