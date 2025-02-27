Ugh, it's tax time. If you're like me, you are dreading filing your taxes this year. I whimper when I see that I have a nice chunk of tax refund change coming my way, only to have a hefty tax filing bill.

In the past, I have used online software from companies like TurboTax and H&R Block. This year, I'm going to see if I can file mine for free. You can, too, and I'm going to tell you how!

Filing Taxes Free IRS Direct File Canva loading...

.

Free Tax Filing for Complex Returns?

I usually pay out the nose to get my taxes filed online. I don't have the easy 1040 EZ tax form to fill out because I have things like dividends loss/gain statements (I lost a lot of money last year trying to get rich quick on the Robinhood app, ha)

Many residents in Washington and Oregon have complicated tax forms to fill out, too, because they have to include line items for crypto gains and losses, mortgage interest, student loan interest, and various business deductions. I truly feel for you if this category fits you!

I haven't discovered any online tax prep services that help out those of us with complex tax returns. The only way to get free online help for complicated tax returns is to qualify because you have a very low income.

WA and OR Residents See How to File Your 2024 Tax Return for Free Canva loading...

File Taxes Free for Washington and Oregon Residents - Especially Helpful for Veterans

The United States Department of Veterans Affairs recently sent out an email offering a free tax filing service that almost anyone can use, compliments of the IRS themselves.

IRS Direct File offers this service to anyone eligible to file a tax return. There is a live support phone line available during the week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Monday thru Friday).

WASHINGTON STATE

OREGON

Keep in mind that Oregon residents also have to file a state income tax return. Washington State does not have one.

If you don't want to use the free IRS tax service, do some research to find others who offer online tax filing for free. have a complicated tax return? You might want to try a local tax preparer in your town to save money!

You can also check out taxact.com. It's not free, but it is a lot cheaper than other popular online tax prep services for complex returns.

