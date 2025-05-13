Over 86 food items have been voluntarily pulled from shelves over a dangerous potential listeria outbreak in the spirit of caution after a sample of the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria was found during a site inspection in California.

I had no idea what the heck Listeria monocytogenes is, other than a bacteria, so I researched it on the National Library of Medicine. It is a hard-to-control bacterium that thrives on foods in refrigerated environments, which is why we keep hearing about so many potential listeria outbreak cases in the news.

Where Were the Recalled Fresh & Ready Foods Sold?

The voluntarily recalled sandwiches and snacks were sold in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Washington State. As reported in People.com, at least ten persons have been hospitalized due to the infections.

The voluntarily recalled Fresh & Ready foods were bought from "specialty grocery stores, national grocery stores, airlines & airports, food service industry, hospitals, college campuses, convenience stores, and retail stores" in each of the affected states mentioned above.

Which Fresh and Ready Foods Are Recalled?

Fresh & Ready has a facility in Renton, WA, however, the affected Turkey, Tuna, Chicken, and Roast Beef sandwiches, croissants, and baguettes, as well as artisanal cheese snack packs, breakfast and lunch bistro boxes, veggie snack packs, and protein snack packs were produced at the San Fernando, California operation facility.

What to Do If You Purchased Recalled Food

If you are healthy and get a listeria infection, you might have mild symptoms of discomfort, like a case of the runs, strong headaches, feeling like you're going to puke at any minute, or even pains in your stomach. Those who are immuno-compromised, pregnant, elderly, or of tender age, however, might end up in the hospital with a severe case of illness.

If you discover that you purchased one of the recalled items (purchased between April 18th and April 28th of this year), here's 3 things you can do right now:

Throw that food away! Email RecallConcern@HotLineGlobal.com and let them know you bought the recalled food and would like a refund Call 1-855-424-8390 Monday through Friday 5:00 am – 3:00 pm PST and let them know you bought the recalled food and would like a refund

A list of all the voluntarily recalled ready-to-eat foods is here on the FDA website.

