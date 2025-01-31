A Shady Urban Legend Surrounds Discovery of the Oldest Cave in WA

We can thank a horse from the year 1899 for noticing Gardner Cave. It has since become the oldest cave in Washington State.

According to urban legend, a homesteader named Ed Gardner, and his horse realized this hidden gem lay untouched by others in the lands close to the Canadian border. Ed allegedly ended up using this space as a secret shady hideout for selling booze.

Today, the cave is open to the public. We can ooh and ahh over the marvels it contains besides limestone, namely, stalactites and stalagmites, whatever those are.

What are Stalactites?

Let's keep this simple: stalactites are rocky icicles that grow down from the cave's ceiling.

What Are Stalactites Canva loading...

What are Stalagmites?

To put this in simple terms, stalagmites are rocky icicles that grow UP from the cave's ground.

What Are Stalagmites - Gardner Cave in WA Canva loading...

A Poker Bet Gone Bad

Gardner lost his property rights to Gardner Cave in a bad poker bet. A guy named William Crawford had the winning hand. He was in the Metalline and general store business. In 1921, Crawford decided to sell his deed and Gardner Cave then became the property of the State.

While Ed Gardner may have naming rights to the cave, Wiliam H. Crawford ended up with the ultimate glory, getting an entire state park named after himself! I wonder if his friends called him "Willie."

How Old Is Gardner Cave?

Scientists have discovered that Gardner Cave is over 500 million years old! Walking tours are available to the public on Thursdays-Mondays, from May thru September only. Check the Washington Trails Association website for details.

