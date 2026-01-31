Oregon is known for being a place where natural beauty abounds, from lush evergreen trees to scenic waterfalls and coastal beaches. What's not as well-known are the list of Hollywood celebrities who hail from here.

We've got some heavy hitting A-Listers who are from Oregon, the Beaver State of America. From the creator of the longest running cartoon show in American TV history to an actor famous for his mustache, to the man who we still quote today with, "Frankly, Charlotte, I don't give a damn!", Oregon has churned out some big Hollywood stars.

Small Towns, Big Stars

Some of these actors were born in towns like Portland, Madras, Salem, Gold Beach, and Grants Pass, with some moving away to other states as a kid.

A few big names in Hollywood went to elementary and high school in towns including Ashland, Portland, Salem, Eugene, Medford, Springfield, and St. Helens.

Other celebs moved to Oregon later in life, setting up new roots in towns like Eagle Point.

From Oregon to the Oscars...

We've got celebrities from Oregon who have gone on to win Oscars, Golden Globes, Emmys, Daytime Emmys, and a Critics Choice Award--arguably the biggest award that Hollywood likes to give out.

Matt Groening, Sam Elliott, and Lisa Rinna are just some of the well-known Hollywood celebrities from in Oregon. Scroll the gallery to see which of the 18 stars on this list have ties to Oregon. You might even see ones that hail from your town, too!

Matt Groening (The Simpsons creator) Born in Portland.

Sam Elliott (iconic actor) born in California but was raised in Oregon since he was 13. He went to the University of Oregon before dropping out and moving to California to become a Hollywood star.

River Phoenix (Tragic legend) Born in Madras.

Gus Van Sant (director, Portland icon) born in Kentucky but attended primary school for a bit in Oregon, then returned to live in Porland in the 80s.

David Fincher (Fight Club, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Zodiac, Panic Room - major director) Born in Colorado but moved to Ashland as a teen.

Patrick Duffy (the TV show Dallas) Born in Montana, then moved to Eagle Point, Oregon in the late 70s with his wife to raise their kids.

Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite) Born in Colorado but moved to Salem as a kid.

Kaitlin Olson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Hacks) Born in Portland

Rose McGowan (acting and activism) Born in Italy, moved to Eugene as a kid.

Clark Gable (Old Hollywood royalty) born in Ohio and moved around. Eventually moved to Portland to become a neck-tie salesman before changing careers again to become a professional actor.

Katee Sackhoff (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Mandalorian) Born in Portland and grew up in St. Helens.

Lisa Rinna (Days of Our Lives, Real Housewives) Born in California but grew up in Medford as a kid.

Sally Struthers (All in the Family, Children's Christian Fund) Born in Portland.

Jasmin Savoy Brown (Yellowjackets, Scream Movies) Born in California but raised in Springfield.

Lindsay Wagner (Bionic Woman) Born in California but raised in Portland.

Bridgette Wilson (Billy Madison, Mortal Kombat, The Wedding Planner) Born in Gold Beach.

Justin Kirk (Weeds, Succession) Born in Salem.

Brenda Strong (Desperate Housewives narrator) Born in Portland.

(Desperate Housewives narrator) Born in Portland. Dave Anders (iZombie, The Vampire Diaries, Heroes, Once Upon a Time) Born in Grants Pass.