Horrifying Candid Videos Show Washington State Flood Damages

Tens of thousands of Washington residents were evacuated last week and today's flooding disaster has prompted the evacuation of nearly 80,000 more people. Many of our neighbors across the state are in need of emergency supplies.

Some horrifying video footage is now available showing the damage from the latest round of floods in Washington State (see below).

What Had Happened Was...

In early December, an extreme atmospheric river created weather mayhem for multiple parts of the state, causing floods, high winds, heavy rain, and several feet of snow. Several counties are now in extreme danger, including Benton, Chelan, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, King, Kittitas, Lewis, Mason, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Whatcom, and Yakima.

Governor Ferguson has issued a declaration of emergency in Washington.

Both of Washington's U.S. Senators, Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, along with fellow U.S. congressional members in the Washington delegation sought FEMA assistance that was granted almost immediately.

Road Flooding Damage in WA State in 2025 Screenshot from tornadochaserdg0 via TikTok loading...

The Damage Is Ongoing

Last week's round of atmospheric river damage caused river flooding, U.S. and state highway road damage, damage to livestock and farm properties, and mudslides. This week is already off to a terrible start, with reports of homes being flooded out and cast into muddy rivers.

Several candid videos show terrifying scenes of destruction along Green River after a levee broke. TikTok user tornadochaserdg0 made a video collage of some of the latest local weather disasters.

How You Can Help

Reach out to your local Red Cross, Salvation Army, and other emergency shelters to find out what supplies they need for individuals and families in need.

Some of those emergency supplies already include:

Cases of Bottled Water

Pillows Blankets Bedding sheets and blankets Quilts Fleece Blankets Sleeping Bags

Non-Perishable Foods Canned Fruits Canned Vegetables Seasonings

Hot Beverage Supplies Coffee K-Cups Hot Cocoa

Microwavable Foods Macaroni Cups Cup of Noodles and other Ramen-style noodles

Livestock Feed Products

Dairy Farm Products and Supplies

Flooding in Burlington, WA State Photo Credit: Natalie Behring/Getty Images loading...

"I want to encourage all Washingtonians to listen carefully to alerts from your county and emergency management departments. If you receive an evacuation order, please follow that order. It’s critical to your safety. Thank you to all the first responders who are in the field helping Washingtonians.” - Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson, December 10, 2025